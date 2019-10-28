Mon: Teva boosts TASE

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.17% to 1,660.83 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.36% to 1,586.69 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.63% to 379.95 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.06% to 369.65 points. Trading turnover was NIS 1.39 billion.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate down 0.283% today at NIS 3.529/$ from Friday's exchange rate, and set the shekel-euro rate down 0.432% at 3.917/€.

On the market, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 2.30% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) rose 1.25% and Delek Group Ltd. (TASE: DLEKG) rose 2.09%. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 2.09% on the day's biggest trading turnover.

Shapir Engineering & Industry Ltd. (TASE: SPEN) fell 3.91% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Strauss Group Ltd. (TASE:STRS) fell 2% and Paz Oil Company Ltd. (TASE:PZOL) fell 1.59%. The Phoenix Holdings Ltd. (TASE: PHOE1;PHOE5) fell 1.70%, Melisron Ltd. (TASE: MLSR) fell 1.74% and First International Bank of Israel (TASE: FTIN) fell 1.14%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on October 28, 2019

