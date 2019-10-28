search
Mon: Teva boosts TASE

28 Oct, 2019 18:53
Teva, Bank Hapoalim and delek led the market gains today while Shapir was the biggest decliner on the Tel Aviv 35 index.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.17% to 1,660.83 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.36% to 1,586.69 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.63% to 379.95 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.06% to 369.65 points. Trading turnover was NIS 1.39 billion.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate down 0.283% today at NIS 3.529/$ from Friday's exchange rate, and set the shekel-euro rate down 0.432% at 3.917/€.

On the market, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 2.30% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) rose 1.25% and Delek Group Ltd. (TASE: DLEKG) rose 2.09%. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 2.09% on the day's biggest trading turnover.

Shapir Engineering & Industry Ltd. (TASE: SPEN) fell 3.91% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Strauss Group Ltd. (TASE:STRS) fell 2% and Paz Oil Company Ltd. (TASE:PZOL) fell 1.59%. The Phoenix Holdings Ltd. (TASE: PHOE1;PHOE5) fell 1.70%, Melisron Ltd. (TASE: MLSR) fell 1.74% and First International Bank of Israel (TASE: FTIN) fell 1.14%.

