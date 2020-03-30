Mon: Teva boosts TASE

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE) rose strongly today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 2.27%, to 1,296.64 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 2.16%, to 1,243.69 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 3.34%, to 326.59 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.58%, to 342.45 points. Turnover totaled NIS 2.16 billion in equities and NIS 3.76 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.333% lower than Friday's rate, at NIS 3.586/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was unchanged at NIS 3.965/€.

On the market, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 7.15% and Perrigo Company (NYSE:PRGO; TASE:PRGO) rose 7.66%. Oil Refineries Ltd. (TASE:ORL) rose 24.28% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Shikun u'Binui Holdings Ltd. (TASE: SKBN) rose 6.64% on strong fourth quarter results, Fattal Holdings (TASE: FTAL) rose 4.65% after presenting a streamlining plan and Melisron Ltd. (TASE: MLSR) rose 8.84%. NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) rose 0.73%.

Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) was unchanged on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 3.23%, Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) rose 3.23%but Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 2.95%.

Energean Oil & Gas plc (LSE: ENOG; TASE: ENOG) fell 5.62% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Delek Group Ltd. (TASE: DLEKG) fell 1.23%, Azrieli Group Ltd. (TASE: AZRG) fell 0.99% and Harel Insurance Investments and Financial Services Ltd. (TASE: HARL) fell 1.49%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on March 30, 2020

