search
Front > TASE report

Mon: Teva boosts TASE

30 Mar, 2020 19:25
שלח תגובה במיילGlobes correspondent

Teva and Oil Refineries led the TASE higher today but energy stocks Energean and Delek were down.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE) rose strongly today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 2.27%, to 1,296.64 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 2.16%, to 1,243.69 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 3.34%, to 326.59 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.58%, to 342.45 points. Turnover totaled NIS 2.16 billion in equities and NIS 3.76 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.333% lower than Friday's rate, at NIS 3.586/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was unchanged at NIS 3.965/€.

On the market, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 7.15% and Perrigo Company (NYSE:PRGO; TASE:PRGO) rose 7.66%. Oil Refineries Ltd. (TASE:ORL) rose 24.28% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Shikun u'Binui Holdings Ltd. (TASE: SKBN) rose 6.64% on strong fourth quarter results, Fattal Holdings (TASE: FTAL) rose 4.65% after presenting a streamlining plan and Melisron Ltd. (TASE: MLSR) rose 8.84%. NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) rose 0.73%.

Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) was unchanged on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 3.23%, Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) rose 3.23%but Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 2.95%.

Energean Oil & Gas plc (LSE: ENOG; TASE: ENOG) fell 5.62% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Delek Group Ltd. (TASE: DLEKG) fell 1.23%, Azrieli Group Ltd. (TASE: AZRG) fell 0.99% and Harel Insurance Investments and Financial Services Ltd. (TASE: HARL) fell 1.49%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on March 30, 2020

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2020

Twitter Facebook Linkedin RSS Newsletters גלובס Israel Business Conference 2018