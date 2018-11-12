search
Mon: Teva bucks bearish TASE

12 Nov, 2018 18:46
Tower and the big banks led the losses today but Opko and Teva bucked the market.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.57% to 1,644.32 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.60% to 1,480.69 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 1.18% to 380.55 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.03% to 345.84 points. Trading turnover was NIS 1.29 billion.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate down 0.190% at NIS 3.676/$ from Friday's rate and set the shekel-euro rate down 0.786% at 4.143/€.

On the market, Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE: TSEM) fell 4.18% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) fell 1.50% on the day's biggest trading turnover, Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 1.55% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 1.33%. Melisron Ltd. (TASE: MLSR) fell 2.58%.

Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) rose 5.92% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index, clawing back about half of yesterday's losses. Perrigo Company (NYSE:PRGO; TASE:PRGO) rose 0.68% and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 0.99%. Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) rose 0.97%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on November 12, 2018

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2018

