Mon: Teva bucks market

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.46% to 1,590.47 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.40% to 1,437.51 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.38% to 381.01 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.01% to 347.02 points. Trading turnover was NIS 1.27 billion.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate unchanged at NIS 3.628/$ from Friday's rate and set the shekel-euro rate down 0.036% at 4.202/€.

On the market, Israel Chemicals (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 3.06% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index and parent company Israel Corporation (TASE: ILCO) fell 2.05%. Cellcom Israel Ltd. (NYSE:CEL; TASE:CEL) fell 2.60%, NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) fell 1.89% and Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) fell 1.79%.

Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) fell 0.86% on the day's biggest trading turnover and Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 1.33%.

Delek Group Ltd. (TASE: DLEKG) rose 2.66% and its energy exploration and production unit Delek Drilling LP (TASE: DEDR.L) rose 2.83% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Perrigo Company (NYSE:PRGO; TASE:PRGO) rose 2.46% and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 0.88%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on October 15, 2018

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2018