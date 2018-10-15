search
Mon: Teva bucks market

15 Oct, 2018 18:29
The market was down today led Israel Chemicals and Cellcom while Delek, Perrigo and Teva led the gains.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.46% to 1,590.47 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.40% to 1,437.51 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.38% to 381.01 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.01% to 347.02 points. Trading turnover was NIS 1.27 billion.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate unchanged at NIS 3.628/$ from Friday's rate and set the shekel-euro rate down 0.036% at 4.202/€.

On the market, Israel Chemicals (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 3.06% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index and parent company Israel Corporation (TASE: ILCO) fell 2.05%. Cellcom Israel Ltd. (NYSE:CEL; TASE:CEL) fell 2.60%, NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) fell 1.89% and Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) fell 1.79%.

Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) fell 0.86% on the day's biggest trading turnover and Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 1.33%.

Delek Group Ltd. (TASE: DLEKG) rose 2.66% and its energy exploration and production unit Delek Drilling LP (TASE: DEDR.L) rose 2.83% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Perrigo Company (NYSE:PRGO; TASE:PRGO) rose 2.46% and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 0.88%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on October 15, 2018

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2018

