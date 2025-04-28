search
Mon: Teva bucks market

28 Apr, 2025 19:57
The banks led the TASE lower today as Teva and Elbit bucked the market.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.21% to 2,506.10 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.34% to 2,548.85 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.27% to 447.56 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.03% to 400.54 points. Turnover totaled NIS 2.49 billion in equities and NIS 7.55 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate up 0.526% from Friday, at NIS 3.631/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.378% higher at NIS 4.120/€.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) led the market today, rising 2.93% on the day's biggest trading turnover, for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) rose 2.05%, and ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 1.87%. NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) rose 1.90% and Energean plc (LSE: ENOG; TASE: ENOG) rose 2.57%.

Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) fell 0.89% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank fell 0.17%. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 2% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 1.38%.

Nova Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI) fell 1.22% and Harel Insurance and Finance (TASE: HARL) fell 2.57% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today.

Outside of the Tel Aviv 35 Index, El Al Israel Airlines Ltd. (TASE:ELAL) rose 3% and Electreon Wireless (TASE: ELWS) fell 4.36%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on April 28, 2025.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2025.

