Mon: Teva down as global virus surge hits markets

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE) fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 1.19%, to 1,355.87 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 1.13%, to 1,395.70 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 1.86%, to 496.67 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.16%, to 356.81 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.42 billion in equities and NIS 2.53 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel 0.089% higher from Friday at NIS 3.381/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.010% lower at NIS 3.998/€.

On the market, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 2.98% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) fell 2.90% on the day's biggest trading turnover after announcing that it is writing off $60 million because of Covid-19. Perrigo Company (NYSE:PRGO; TASE:PRGO) fell 2.87%, NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) fell 1.75% and Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) fell 1.59%.

Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) fell 1.43%, Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 1.45%, and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 1.19%.

ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) (formerly Israel Chemicals) rose 0.87% after announcing the acquisition of a Brazilian fertilizer company. Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) rose 2.19% and The Phoenix Holdings Ltd. (TASE: PHOE1;PHOE5) rose 2.32% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index.

