Mon: Teva falls as TASE edges down

20 Jan, 2020 19:02
Teva and and Shikun U'Binui led the declines today as Azrieli and Elbit systems bucked the market.

The main indices on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.10% to 1,724.00 points, the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.22% to 1,662.07 points and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.34% to 425.31 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.06% to 370.72 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.31 billion in equities and NIS 3.06 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate up 0.058% today from Friday, at NIS 3.456/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set down 0.395% at NIS 3.831/€.

On the market, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 1.19% and Israel Chemicals (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 0.83%. Shikun u'Binui Holdings Ltd. (TASE: SKBN) fell 1.41% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) fell 0.55%. Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 0.44% and Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 0.69% on the day's biggest trading turnover.

Amot Investments Ltd. (TASE:AMOT) rose 3.17% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Azrieli Group Ltd. (TASE: AZRG) rose 1.36% and Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) rose 0.98%. Shapir Engineering & Industry Ltd. (TASE: SPEN) rose 1.40% and Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 0.57%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on January 20, 2020

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2020

