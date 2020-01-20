Mon: Teva falls as TASE edges down

The main indices on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.10% to 1,724.00 points, the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.22% to 1,662.07 points and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.34% to 425.31 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.06% to 370.72 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.31 billion in equities and NIS 3.06 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate up 0.058% today from Friday, at NIS 3.456/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set down 0.395% at NIS 3.831/€.

On the market, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 1.19% and Israel Chemicals (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 0.83%. Shikun u'Binui Holdings Ltd. (TASE: SKBN) fell 1.41% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) fell 0.55%. Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 0.44% and Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 0.69% on the day's biggest trading turnover.

Amot Investments Ltd. (TASE:AMOT) rose 3.17% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Azrieli Group Ltd. (TASE: AZRG) rose 1.36% and Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) rose 0.98%. Shapir Engineering & Industry Ltd. (TASE: SPEN) rose 1.40% and Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 0.57%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on January 20, 2020

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2020