Mon: Teva falls hard as TASE slide continues

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.74% to 1,579.97 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.72% to 1,430.49 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.80% to 362.51 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.28% to 341.93 points. Trading turnover was NIS 1.26 billion.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate down 0.294% at NIS 3.727/$ from Friday's rate and set the shekel-euro rate up 0.094% at 4.255/€.

On the market, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 5.34% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index, on the day's biggest trading turnover, on reports that the US is investigating Teva's involvement in a drug cartel. Perrigo Company (NYSE:PRGO; TASE:PRGO) fell 2.85% and The Phoenix Holdings Ltd. (TASE: PHOE1;PHOE5) fell 3.76%. Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) fell 1.51% and Israel Chemicals (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 1.07%.

Oil Refineries Ltd. (TASE:ORL) rose 1.43% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Fattal Holdings (1998) Ltd. (TASE:FTAL) rose 1.19%, Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) rose 0.42% and NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) rose 0.31%.

