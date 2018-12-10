search
Mon: Teva falls hard as TASE slide continues

10 Dec, 2018 19:02
Teva and Perrigo led the losses on the TASE today while Oil Refineries and Fattal Hotels bucked the market.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.74% to 1,579.97 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.72% to 1,430.49 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.80% to 362.51 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.28% to 341.93 points. Trading turnover was NIS 1.26 billion.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate down 0.294% at NIS 3.727/$ from Friday's rate and set the shekel-euro rate up 0.094% at 4.255/€.

On the market, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 5.34% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index, on the day's biggest trading turnover, on reports that the US is investigating Teva's involvement in a drug cartel. Perrigo Company (NYSE:PRGO; TASE:PRGO) fell 2.85% and The Phoenix Holdings Ltd. (TASE: PHOE1;PHOE5) fell 3.76%. Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) fell 1.51% and Israel Chemicals (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 1.07%.

Oil Refineries Ltd. (TASE:ORL) rose 1.43% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Fattal Holdings (1998) Ltd. (TASE:FTAL) rose 1.19%, Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) rose 0.42% and NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) rose 0.31%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on December 10, 2018

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2018

