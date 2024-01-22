Mon: Teva gains on flat TASE

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange was flat today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.03%, to 1,842.38 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.06% to 1,864.71 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.81% to 387.37 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.17% to 373.89 points. Turnover totaled NIS 2.03 billion in equities and NIS 4.38 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate up 0.56% from Friday, at NIS 3.772/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.645% higher at NIS 4.104/€.

NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) led the market today rising 2.82% on the day's biggest trading turnover, for the biggest gain on the Tel Aviv 35 Index, along with Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA), which also rose 2.82%.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM) rose 2.78% and Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA) rose 1.79%. ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 0.47% and Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) fell 1.04%.

Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) fell 1.43% and Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 1.51%. Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 0.91% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE: MZTF) fell 1.94%.

AzrieliGroup (TASE: AZRG) fell 1.94% and NewMed Energy (TASE: NWMD) fell 2.1% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on January 22, 2024.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2024.