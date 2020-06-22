Mon: Teva helps TASE edge higher

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE) rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.35%, to 1,404.32 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.01%, to 1,380.80 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 1.16%, to 449.87 points. The TelBond 2 0 corporate bond index rose 0.14%, to 352.47 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.85 billion in equities and NIS 4.22 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel 0.029% lower from Friday at NIS 3.446/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.060% higher, at NIS 3.865/€.

On the market, LivePerson Inc. (Nasdaq: LPSN); TASE: LPSN) rose 6.91% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) rose 4.85% on news of a new deal with Israel's Ministry of Defense, NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) rose 2.40% and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 1.26%. Oil Refineries Ltd. (TASE:ORL) rose 5.47%, Shikun u'Binui Holdings Ltd. (TASE: SKBN) rose 1.18% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) rose 0.91%.

Gazit-Globe Ltd. ( TASE: GZT; TSX: GZT) fell 3.95% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) fell 2.91% on the day's biggest trading turnover and Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 2.60%. Azrieli Group Ltd. (TASE: AZRG) fell 2.61%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on June 22, 2020

