Mon: Teva higher as TASE edges up

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE) rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.21%, to 1,381.81 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.44%, to 1,389.24 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.85%, to 488.54 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.07%, to 353.64 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.45 billion in equities and NIS 4.19 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel 0.205% higher from Friday at NIS 3.415/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.815% lower at NIS 4.006/€.

On the market, Fattal Holdings (1998) Ltd. (TASE: FTAL) rose 9.56% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 3.05%, Gazit-Globe Ltd. (TASE: GZT; TSX: GZT) rose 6.98% and Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 1.06%.

Delek Group Ltd. (TASE: DLEKG) fell 7.16% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Harel Insurance Investments and Financial Services Ltd. (TASE: HARL) fell 2.68%, Airport City Ltd. (TASE:ARPT) fell 2.06%, Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 1.64% and Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 1.18%. Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) fell 1.70% and NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) fell 0.32% on the day's biggest trading turnover.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on August 3, 2020 © Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2020