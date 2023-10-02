Mon: Teva leads TASE gains

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.03%, to 1,8772.53 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.26% to 1,903.35 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.65% to 376.46 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.08% to 370.65 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.07 billion in equities and NIS 2.37 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate up 0.131% from Friday, at NIS 3.829/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.227% lower at NIS 4.044/€.

ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 2.56% and parent company Israel Corp. (TASE: ILCO) rose 2.94% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) rose 2.27%, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 2.20%, and NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) rose 0.32%.

Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) led the market today, falling 1.53% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) fell 1.02%, Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 1.73%, and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank fell 1.08%.

Bezeq Israel Telecommunications Company Ltd. (TASE:BZEQ)fell 3.11% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Delek Group Ltd. (TASE:DLEKG) fell 1.15% and its Mediterranean energy exploration and production unit NewMed Energy (TASE: NWMD) fell 1.48%.

