Mon: Teva leads TASE higher

18 May, 2020 19:13
Teva and Fattal led strong market gains today but Airport City led the declines.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE) rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 1.62%, to 1,421.72 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 1.80%, to 1,402.82 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 1.66%, to 426.44 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.48%, to 356.23 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.78 billion in equities and NIS 4.93 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar exchange rate up 0.283% from Friday at NIS 3.543/$ and the shekel-euro rate was set up 0.222% at NIS 3.829/€.

On the market, Fattal Holdings (1998) Ltd. rose 13.57% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (Nasdaq: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 2.98%. Israel Chemicals (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 5.70% on a new Indian potash deal and parent company Israel Corporation (TASE: ILCO) rose 7.76%. Delek Group Ltd. (TASE: DLEKG) rose 1% and its energy exploration and production unit Delek Drilling LP (TASE: DEDR.L) rose 9.48%.

Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 2.75% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 3.17% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) rose 4.57%.

Airport City Ltd. (TASE:ARPT) fell 3.83% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. LivePerson Inc. (Nasdaq: LPSN); TASE: LPSN) fell 3.30% and Shapir Engineering and Industry Ltd.(TASE: SPEN) fell 2.30%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on May 18, 2020

