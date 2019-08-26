search
Mon: Teva leads TASE rebound

26 Aug, 2019 18:31
Globes correspondent

Teva, Fattal and the big banks led the market's recovery today but Israel Corp and Israel Chemicals led the declines.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.84% to 1,556.56 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.80% to 1,471.46 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 1.20% to 367.68 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.11% to 365.04 points. Trading turnover was NIS 1.09 billion.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate up 0.228% today at NIS 3.519/$ from Friday's rate, and set the shekel-euro rate up 0.674% at 3.912/€.

On the market, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 2.68% and NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) rose 1.12%. Fattal Holdings (1998) Ltd. (TASE:FTAL) rose 6.23% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index after rising 3.47% yesterday following strong second quarter results.International Flavors and Fragrances Inc. (NYSE: IFF; TASE: IFF) rose 1.75%.

Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 1.71% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 1.99%, Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 1.08% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) rose 0.99%.

Israel Chemicals (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 1.01% and parent company Israel Corporation (TASE: ILCO) fell 2.52% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Strauss Group Ltd. (TASE:STRS) fell 0.56% and Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) fell 0.15%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on August 26, 2019

