Mon: Teva leads TASE rebound

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.84% to 1,556.56 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.80% to 1,471.46 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 1.20% to 367.68 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.11% to 365.04 points. Trading turnover was NIS 1.09 billion.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate up 0.228% today at NIS 3.519/$ from Friday's rate, and set the shekel-euro rate up 0.674% at 3.912/€.

On the market, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 2.68% and NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) rose 1.12%. Fattal Holdings (1998) Ltd. (TASE:FTAL) rose 6.23% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index after rising 3.47% yesterday following strong second quarter results.International Flavors and Fragrances Inc. (NYSE: IFF; TASE: IFF) rose 1.75%.

Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 1.71% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 1.99%, Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 1.08% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) rose 0.99%.

Israel Chemicals (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 1.01% and parent company Israel Corporation (TASE: ILCO) fell 2.52% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Strauss Group Ltd. (TASE:STRS) fell 0.56% and Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) fell 0.15%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on August 26, 2019

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2019