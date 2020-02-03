Mon: Teva leads TASE rebound

The main indices on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange clawed back some of yesterday's sharp falls. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 1.25% to 1,663.17 points, the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.99% to 1,602.72 points and the BlueTech Global Index rose 1.06% to 407.91 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.10% to 366.30 points. Turnover totaled NIS 2.27 billion in equities and NIS 3.10 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate down 0.058 today from Friday, at NIS 3.446/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set up 0.242% at NIS 3.812/€.

On the market, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 6.07% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Perrigo Company (NYSE:PRGO; TASE:PRGO) rose 5.67% and Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) rose 3.62%. Harel Insurance Investments and Financial Services Ltd. (TASE: HARL) rose 3.03% and Alony Hetz Property and Investments Ltd. (TASE: ALHE) rose 2.64%. Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) rose 2.38% and NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) rose 1.44%.

Delek Group Ltd. (TASE: DLEKG) fell 4.42% and Delek Drilling LP (TASE: DEDR.L) fell 5.5% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Paz Oil Company Ltd. (TASE:PZOL) fell 3.54%. Israel Chemicals (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 2.07% and parent company Israel Corporation (TASE: ILCO) fell 3.16%. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 0.79% on the day's biggest trading turnover and Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) fell 0.16%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on February 3, 2020

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2020