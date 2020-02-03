search
Mon: Teva leads TASE rebound

3 Feb, 2020 18:41
Pharma stocks Teva, Perrigo and Opko led the rises today while energy stocks Delek and Paz led the declines.

The main indices on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange clawed back some of yesterday's sharp falls. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 1.25% to 1,663.17 points, the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.99% to 1,602.72 points and the BlueTech Global Index rose 1.06% to 407.91 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.10% to 366.30 points. Turnover totaled NIS 2.27 billion in equities and NIS 3.10 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate down 0.058 today from Friday, at NIS 3.446/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set up 0.242% at NIS 3.812/€.

On the market, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 6.07% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Perrigo Company (NYSE:PRGO; TASE:PRGO) rose 5.67% and Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) rose 3.62%. Harel Insurance Investments and Financial Services Ltd. (TASE: HARL) rose 3.03% and Alony Hetz Property and Investments Ltd. (TASE: ALHE) rose 2.64%. Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) rose 2.38% and NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) rose 1.44%.

Delek Group Ltd. (TASE: DLEKG) fell 4.42% and Delek Drilling LP (TASE: DEDR.L) fell 5.5% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Paz Oil Company Ltd. (TASE:PZOL) fell 3.54%. Israel Chemicals (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 2.07% and parent company Israel Corporation (TASE: ILCO) fell 3.16%. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 0.79% on the day's biggest trading turnover and Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) fell 0.16%.

