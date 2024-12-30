search
Front > TASE report

Mon: Teva leads TASE slide

30 Dec, 2024 18:22
שלח תגובה במיילGlobes correspondent

Teva and NICE led the TASE down today as the banks bucked the market.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.29% to 2,367.08 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.17% to 2,396.06 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.38% to 445.24 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.08% to 395.04 points. Turnover totaled NIS 2.82 billion in equities and NIS 7.94 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate down 0.87% from Friday, at NIS 3.646/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.553% higher at NIS 3.810/€.

Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) led the market today, rising 2.30% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Mizrahi Tefahot Bank rose 2.42% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 1.13%, Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 1.42% and Shufersal Ltd. (TASE:SAE) rose 2.37%.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA fell 3.48% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) fells 2.42% and ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 0.97%. Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA) fell 1.75%, Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM) fell 1.15% and Sapiens International NV (Nasdaq: SPNS; TASE: SPNS) fell 2.60%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on December 30, 2024

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2024

Twitter Facebook Linkedin RSS Newsletters גלובס Israel Business Conference 2018