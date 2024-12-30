Mon: Teva leads TASE slide

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.29% to 2,367.08 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.17% to 2,396.06 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.38% to 445.24 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.08% to 395.04 points. Turnover totaled NIS 2.82 billion in equities and NIS 7.94 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate down 0.87% from Friday, at NIS 3.646/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.553% higher at NIS 3.810/€.

Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) led the market today, rising 2.30% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Mizrahi Tefahot Bank rose 2.42% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 1.13%, Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 1.42% and Shufersal Ltd. (TASE:SAE) rose 2.37%.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA fell 3.48% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) fells 2.42% and ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 0.97%. Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA) fell 1.75%, Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM) fell 1.15% and Sapiens International NV (Nasdaq: SPNS; TASE: SPNS) fell 2.60%.

