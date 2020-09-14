Mon: Teva leads big TASE gains

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE) rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 1.67%, to 1,335.18 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 1.90% to 1,363.11 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 1.90%, to 468.67 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.17%, to 355.63 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.30 billion in equities and NIS 3.43 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel 0.087% lower from Friday at NIS 3.435/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.268% higher at NIS 4.080/€.

On the market, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 3.45%. Maytronics Ltd. (TASE:MTRN) rose 3.72% and Energix Renewable Energies Ltd. (ENRG) rose 3.65%. Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) rose 4.10% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) rose 3.04% and Israel Chemicals (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 0.89%.

Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 0.93% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 2.73%, Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 1.14%, and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) rose 1.04%.

Shapir Engineering & Industry (TASE: SPEN) fell 1.58% and NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) fell 0.46% - the only two shares to fall today on the Tel Aviv 35 Index.

