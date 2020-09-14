search
Front > TASE report

Mon: Teva leads big TASE gains

14 Sep, 2020 18:52
שלח תגובה במיילGlobes correspondent

Teva and Bezeq led the market higher today but NICE Systems slipped.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE) rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 1.67%, to 1,335.18 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 1.90% to 1,363.11 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 1.90%, to 468.67 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.17%, to 355.63 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.30 billion in equities and NIS 3.43 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel 0.087% lower from Friday at NIS 3.435/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.268% higher at NIS 4.080/€.

On the market, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 3.45%. Maytronics Ltd. (TASE:MTRN) rose 3.72% and Energix Renewable Energies Ltd. (ENRG) rose 3.65%. Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) rose 4.10% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) rose 3.04% and Israel Chemicals (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 0.89%.

Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 0.93% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 2.73%, Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 1.14%, and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) rose 1.04%.

Shapir Engineering & Industry (TASE: SPEN) fell 1.58% and NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) fell 0.46% - the only two shares to fall today on the Tel Aviv 35 Index.

en.globes.co.il - on September 14, 2020 © Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2020

Twitter Facebook Linkedin RSS Newsletters גלובס Israel Business Conference 2018