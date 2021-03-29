search
Mon: Teva leads strong TASE gains

29 Mar, 2021 19:25
Teva and NICE rose strongly today while Bank Leumi led trading, rising on the day's biggest trading turnover.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 1.65%, to 1,604.07 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 1.85%, to 1,666.80 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 2.97%, to 591.55 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.21%, to 374.78 points. Turnover totaled NIS 856.4 million in equities and NIS 1.36 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate 0.511% higher from Friday, at NIS 3.342/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.365% higher, at NIS 3.933/€.

Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) led the market, rising 1.24% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 0.98%. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 3.61% and NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) rose 2.49%. Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) rose 2.39% and Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) rose 1.56% Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI) rose 6.45%, Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA rose 6.92% and LivePerson Inc. (Nasdaq: LPSN); TASE: LPSN) rose 7.48% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index.

Shikun & Binui Holdings Ltd. (TASE: SKBN) fell 0.67% and Maytronics Ltd. (TASE:MTRN) fell 0.9% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index.

