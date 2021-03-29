Mon: Teva leads strong TASE gains

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 1.65%, to 1,604.07 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 1.85%, to 1,666.80 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 2.97%, to 591.55 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.21%, to 374.78 points. Turnover totaled NIS 856.4 million in equities and NIS 1.36 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate 0.511% higher from Friday, at NIS 3.342/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.365% higher, at NIS 3.933/€.

Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) led the market, rising 1.24% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 0.98%. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 3.61% and NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) rose 2.49%. Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) rose 2.39% and Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) rose 1.56% Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI) rose 6.45%, Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA rose 6.92% and LivePerson Inc. (Nasdaq: LPSN); TASE: LPSN) rose 7.48% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index.

Shikun & Binui Holdings Ltd. (TASE: SKBN) fell 0.67% and Maytronics Ltd. (TASE:MTRN) fell 0.9% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index.

