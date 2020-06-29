Mon: Teva lifts beleaguered TASE

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE) rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.79%, to 1,333.92 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.83%, to 1,310.77 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.76%, to 442.69 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.60%, to 345.36 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.45 billion in equities and NIS 3.10 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel 0.029% lower from Friday at NIS 3.436/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.412% higher, at NIS 3.875/€.

On the market, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 3.21% and NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) rose 0.26%. Energean Oil & Gas plc (LSE: ENOG; TASE: ENOG) rose 17.44% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Shikun & Binui Holdings Ltd. (TASE: SKBN) rose 6.12% and Alony Hetz Property and Investments Ltd. (TASE: ALHE) rose 1.63%. Azrieli Group Ltd. (TASE: AZRG) rose 1.61% and Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 1.16%.

Delek Drilling LP (TASE: DEDR.L) fell 5.83% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) fell 0.17% on the day's biggest trading turnover and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) fell 1.14%. Fattal Holdings (1998) Ltd. (TASE: FTAL) fell 1.98%, LivePerson Inc. (Nasdaq: LPSN); TASE: LPSN) fell 3.24%, and Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) fell 0.33%.

