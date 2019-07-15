Mon: Teva plunges to new depths

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.37% to 1,598.93 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.25% to 1,491.14 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.31% to 373.92 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.22% to 365.85 points. Trading turnover was NIS 938.5 million.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate down 0.338% today at NIS 3.539/$ from Friday's rate, and set the shekel-euro rate down 0.240% at 3.990/€.

On the market, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 8.61% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today on the day's biggest turnover after Morgan Stanley slashed its price target to $6. Energean Oil & Gas plc (LSE: ENOG; TASE: ENOG) fell 2.02%, Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) fell 1.15% and Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) fell 1.31%.

Delek Drilling LP (TASE: DEDR.L) rose 4.50% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 index today. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE: TSEM) rose 2.43% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 1.84%. NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) rose 0.78% and Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) rose 1.41%.

