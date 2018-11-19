Mon: Teva pushes TASE down

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.30% to 1,635.71 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.21% to 1,473.50 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.42% to 373.82 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.26% to 346.37 points. Trading turnover was NIS 1.05 billion.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate down 0.242% at NIS 3.708/$ from Friday's rate and set the shekel-euro rate up 0.451% at 4.236/€.

On the market, Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE: TSEM) fell 2.53% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 1.87%. NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) fell 1.04% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 1.23%.

Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 1.29% on the day's biggest trading turnover and Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 0.84%. Partner Communications Ltd. (Nasdaq: PTNR; TASE: PTNR) rose 2.47% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index, Cellcom Israel Ltd. (NYSE:CEL; TASE:CEL) rose 2.40% and Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) rose 2.01%.

