Mon: Teva rally continues on flat TASE

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange was flat today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.01% to 1,668.24 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.03% to 1,590.36 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.27% to 385.36 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index was unchanged at 369.69 points. Trading turnover was NIS 1.20 billion.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate up 0.028% today at NIS 3.522/$ from Friday's exchange rate, and set the shekel-euro rate up 0.158% at 3.933/€.

On the market, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 3.39%. Delek Group Ltd. (TASE: DLEKG) rose 5.63% on completion of the sale of The Phoenix Holdings Ltd. (TASE: PHOE1;PHOE5) and its energy exploration and production unit Delek Drilling LP (TASE: DEDR.L) rose 4.28%. Shapir Engineering and Construction Ltd. (TASE: SPEN) rose 4.43%, First International Bank of Israel (TASE: FTIN) rose 0.68% and NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) rose 0.16%.

Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) fell 2.56% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index, giving up much of yesterday's strong gains. Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) fell 0.66% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 0.97%, Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 0.87% and Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) fell 0.89%.

