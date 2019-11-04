search
Mon: Teva rally continues on flat TASE

4 Nov, 2019 18:44
Delek and Teva led the market higher today as Bezeq gave up much of yesterday's gains.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange was flat today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.01% to 1,668.24 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.03% to 1,590.36 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.27% to 385.36 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index was unchanged at 369.69 points. Trading turnover was NIS 1.20 billion.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate up 0.028% today at NIS 3.522/$ from Friday's exchange rate, and set the shekel-euro rate up 0.158% at 3.933/€.

On the market, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 3.39%. Delek Group Ltd. (TASE: DLEKG) rose 5.63% on completion of the sale of The Phoenix Holdings Ltd. (TASE: PHOE1;PHOE5) and its energy exploration and production unit Delek Drilling LP (TASE: DEDR.L) rose 4.28%. Shapir Engineering and Construction Ltd. (TASE: SPEN) rose 4.43%, First International Bank of Israel (TASE: FTIN) rose 0.68% and NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) rose 0.16%.

Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) fell 2.56% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index, giving up much of yesterday's strong gains. Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) fell 0.66% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 0.97%, Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 0.87% and Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) fell 0.89%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on November 4, 2019

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2019

