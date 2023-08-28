Mon: Teva rebound leads TASE higher

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.16%, to 1,846.28 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.24%, to 1,875.60 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.56% to 377.44 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.06% to 372.12 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.07 billion in equities and NIS 2.26 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate down 0.079% from Friday, at NIS 3.797/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.185% higher at NIS 4.105/€.

On the market, Energix Renewable Energies (TASE: ENRG) rose 3.29% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 1.99% and ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 0.61%. NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) rose 0.78% and Shikun & Binui Holdings Ltd. (TASE: SKBN) rose 2.86%.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM) fell 1.30% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Ashtrom Group (TASE: ASHG) fell 1.63% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today.

Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 1.03% and Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 0.62%. Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) fell 0.40%.and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank fell 1.46%.

