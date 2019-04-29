Mon: Teva slide ends TASE rally

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.39% to 1,620.77 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.51% to 1,487.20 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.38% to 388.61 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.04% to 358.83 points. Trading turnover was NIS 1.16 billion.

On the foreign currency market, the set the shekel-dollar representative rate down 0.276% today at NIS 3.618/$ from Thursday, before the Passover holiday and set the shekel-euro rate down 0.289% at 4.036/€.

On the market, Cellcom Israel Ltd. (NYSE:CEL; TASE:CEL) fell 4.89% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 1.80% and Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) fell 0.96% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) fell 1.10%, Azrieli Group Ltd. (TASE: AZRG) fell 1.86% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) fell 1.43%.

Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) rose 2% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE: TSEM) rose 1.44%, NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) rose 1.01%, Shapir Engineering and Industry Ltd. (TASE: SPEN) rose 0.69% and Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 0.54%.

