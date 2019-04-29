search
Mon: Teva slide ends TASE rally

29 Apr, 2019 18:17
Teva and Cellcom led the TA 35 Index down today as Elbit systems and Tower bucked the market.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.39% to 1,620.77 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.51% to 1,487.20 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.38% to 388.61 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.04% to 358.83 points. Trading turnover was NIS 1.16 billion.

On the foreign currency market, the set the shekel-dollar representative rate down 0.276% today at NIS 3.618/$ from Thursday, before the Passover holiday and set the shekel-euro rate down 0.289% at 4.036/€.

On the market, Cellcom Israel Ltd. (NYSE:CEL; TASE:CEL) fell 4.89% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 1.80% and Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) fell 0.96% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) fell 1.10%, Azrieli Group Ltd. (TASE: AZRG) fell 1.86% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) fell 1.43%.

Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) rose 2% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE: TSEM) rose 1.44%, NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) rose 1.01%, Shapir Engineering and Industry Ltd. (TASE: SPEN) rose 0.69% and Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 0.54%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on April 29, 2019

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2019

