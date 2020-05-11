search
Mon: Teva slips as TASE corrects downwards

11 May, 2020 18:21
Teva and the big banks fell today but Ormat bucked the market strongly on good financials.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE) fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.42%, to 1,445.53 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.40%, to 1,429.25 points; but the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.61%, to 422.61 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.16%, to 354.74 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.76 billion in equities and NIS 4.52 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar exchange rate up 0.057% from Friday at NIS 3.518/$ and the shekel-euro rate was set up 0.277% at NIS 3.806/€.

Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) led the market, falling 2.56% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) fell 0.62%, Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 1.12% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) fell 1.11%.

Melisron Ltd. (TASE: MLSR) fell 5.44% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index and Azrieli Group Ltd. (TASE: AZRG) fell 3.67%. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 2.55% and Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) fell 1.34%. Israel Chemicals (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 3.04% and parent company Israel Corporation (TASE: ILCO) fell 4.15%.

Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA) rose 12.58% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today after reporting strong first quarter financial results. LivePerson Inc. (Nasdaq: LPSN); TASE: LPSN) rose 5.23% and NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) rose 2.09%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on May 11, 2020

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2020

