Mon: Teva slips as TASE corrects downwards

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE) fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.42%, to 1,445.53 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.40%, to 1,429.25 points; but the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.61%, to 422.61 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.16%, to 354.74 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.76 billion in equities and NIS 4.52 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar exchange rate up 0.057% from Friday at NIS 3.518/$ and the shekel-euro rate was set up 0.277% at NIS 3.806/€.

Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) led the market, falling 2.56% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) fell 0.62%, Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 1.12% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) fell 1.11%.

Melisron Ltd. (TASE: MLSR) fell 5.44% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index and Azrieli Group Ltd. (TASE: AZRG) fell 3.67%. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 2.55% and Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) fell 1.34%. Israel Chemicals (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 3.04% and parent company Israel Corporation (TASE: ILCO) fell 4.15%.

Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA) rose 12.58% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today after reporting strong first quarter financial results. LivePerson Inc. (Nasdaq: LPSN); TASE: LPSN) rose 5.23% and NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) rose 2.09%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on May 11, 2020

