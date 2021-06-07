search
Mon: Teva spurs TASE gains

7 Jun, 2021 18:40
Teva and Energean led the gains today while NICE Systems and ICL declined.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.27%, to 1,690.49 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.11%, to 1,760.23 points; but the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.03% to 567.91 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.18% to 384.89 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.47 billion in equities and NIS 4.92 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate down 0.184% from Friday, at NIS 3.251$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.165% higher, at NIS 3.952/€.

On the market, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 2.05% and Energean Oil & Gas plc (LSE: ENOG; TASE: ENOG) rose 2.12% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 1.22% on the biggest trading turnover today and Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 0.62%. Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 1.37%, and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) rose 1.19%. Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) rose 0.98%.

NICE-Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) fell 0.64%, ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 0.90% and Harel Insurance Investments and Financial Services Ltd. (TASE: HARL) fell 0.92%. Electra Ltd. (TASE:ELTR) fell 2.40% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index and Energix Renewable Energies (TASE: ENRG) fell 2.07%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on June 7, 2021

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2021

