search
Front > TASE report

Mon: Teva tribulations keep dragging TASE down

17 Jun, 2019 19:34
שלח תגובה במיילGlobes correspondent

Teva, Ormat and Israel Chemicals led the TASE down today but Mizrahi Tefahot bucked the market.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.32% to 1,548.82 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.50% to 1,436.78 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.44% to 362.73 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.07% to 362.73 points. Trading turnover was NIS 1.27 billion.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate up 0.278% from Friday's rate at NIS 3.610/$, and set the shekel-euro rate down 0.089% at 4.055/€.

On the market, Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA) fell 2.71% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 index today. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 2.69% and Israel Chemicals (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 2.46%. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 0.58% on the day's biggest trading turnover and Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) fell 0.72%. Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) fell 2.27% and Shufersal Ltd. (TASE:SAE) fell 1.83%.

Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) rose 2.09% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Azrieli Group Ltd. (TASE: AZRG) rose 1.81% and Strauss Group Ltd. (TASE:STRS) rose 1.78%. Oil Refineries Ltd. (TASE:ORL) rose 1.53%, LivePerson Inc. (Nasdaq: LPSN); TASE: LPSN) rose 1.37% and Amot Investments Ltd. (TASE:AMOT) rose 1.32%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on June 17, 2019

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2019

5 Comments
View comments in rows
Update by email about comments talkback
POST
Comments
Twitter Facebook Linkedin RSS Newsletters גלובס Israel Business Conference 2018