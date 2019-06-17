Mon: Teva tribulations keep dragging TASE down

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.32% to 1,548.82 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.50% to 1,436.78 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.44% to 362.73 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.07% to 362.73 points. Trading turnover was NIS 1.27 billion.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate up 0.278% from Friday's rate at NIS 3.610/$, and set the shekel-euro rate down 0.089% at 4.055/€.

On the market, Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA) fell 2.71% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 index today. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 2.69% and Israel Chemicals (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 2.46%. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 0.58% on the day's biggest trading turnover and Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) fell 0.72%. Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) fell 2.27% and Shufersal Ltd. (TASE:SAE) fell 1.83%.

Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) rose 2.09% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Azrieli Group Ltd. (TASE: AZRG) rose 1.81% and Strauss Group Ltd. (TASE:STRS) rose 1.78%. Oil Refineries Ltd. (TASE:ORL) rose 1.53%, LivePerson Inc. (Nasdaq: LPSN); TASE: LPSN) rose 1.37% and Amot Investments Ltd. (TASE:AMOT) rose 1.32%.

