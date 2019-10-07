Mon: Teva up strongly on flat TASE

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange was flat today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.02% to 1,613.25 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.12% to 1,532.61 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.25% to 368.13 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.05% to 369.14 points. Trading turnover was NIS 994.5 million. The market reopens Thursday after the Yom Kippur holiday.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate up 0.345% today at NIS 3.493/$ from Friday's exchange rate, and set the shekel-euro rate up 0.359% at 3.834/€.

On the market, Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) rose 3.51% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 index and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 3.10%. Shikun u'Binui Holdings Ltd. (TASE: SKBN) rose 2.57%, NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) rose 0.70% and Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) rose 0.84%.

Israel Chemicals (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 3% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index and parent company Israel Corporation (TASE: ILCO) fell 2.79%. Fattal Holdings fell 2.21% and Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) fell 1.10% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 0.96% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 0.58%.

