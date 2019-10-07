search
Front > TASE report

Mon: Teva up strongly on flat TASE

7 Oct, 2019 19:26
שלח תגובה במיילGlobes correspondent

Teva and Opko led the gains today while Israel Chemicals and Fattal led the declines. The market reopens Thursday after the Yom Kippur holiday.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange was flat today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.02% to 1,613.25 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.12% to 1,532.61 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.25% to 368.13 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.05% to 369.14 points. Trading turnover was NIS 994.5 million. The market reopens Thursday after the Yom Kippur holiday.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate up 0.345% today at NIS 3.493/$ from Friday's exchange rate, and set the shekel-euro rate up 0.359% at 3.834/€.

On the market, Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) rose 3.51% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 index and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 3.10%. Shikun u'Binui Holdings Ltd. (TASE: SKBN) rose 2.57%, NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) rose 0.70% and Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) rose 0.84%.

Israel Chemicals (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 3% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index and parent company Israel Corporation (TASE: ILCO) fell 2.79%. Fattal Holdings fell 2.21% and Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) fell 1.10% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 0.96% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 0.58%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on October 7, 2019

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2019

Twitter Facebook Linkedin RSS Newsletters גלובס Israel Business Conference 2018