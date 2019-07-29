search
Mon: Tower fails to lift TASE

29 Jul, 2019 18:51
Tower rose today on strong results but Teva and Opko led the declines.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.46% to 1,614.02 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.37% to 1,504.15 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.63% to 372.17 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.11% to 366.05 points. Trading turnover was NIS 1.23 billion.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate down 0.028% today at NIS 3.525/$ from Friday's rate, and set the shekel-euro rate down 0.087% at 3.922/€.

On the market, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 4.28% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) fell 3.75% and LivePerson Inc. (Nasdaq: LPSN); TASE: LPSN) fell 2.84%. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 1.01% and NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) fell 0.84%. Israel Chemicals (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 0.44% on the day's biggest trading turnover.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE: TSEM) rose 3.82% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index after posting strong second quarter results. Melisron Ltd. (TASE: MLSR) rose 2.44% on news that CEO Avi Levy is reconsidering withdrawing his resignation. Azrieli Group Ltd. (TASE: AZRG) rose 1.70% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 0.93%.

Outside the Tel Aviv 35 Index, Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (Nasdaq: GILT; TASE: GILT) rose 2.68% on a news of a deal in Peru.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on July 29, 2019

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2019

