Mon: Tower leads TASE lower

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.65% to 2,477.59 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.86% to 2,527.23 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 1.73% to 458.31 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.06% to 399.91 points. Turnover totaled NIS 2.86 billion in equities and NIS 4.09 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate up 0.443% from Friday, at NIS 3.628/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.375% higher at NIS 3.937/€.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM) fell 5.65% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Nova Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI) fell 2.07%, and Camtek (Nasdaq: CAMT; TASE: CAMT) fell 4.53%. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 3.30% and Delek Group (TASE: DELKG) fell 2.33%.

Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) led the market today, falling 0.58% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 0.37% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 0.27%. Mizrahi Tefahot Bank rose 0.35% and First International Bank of Israel (TASE:FTIN1; FTIN5) rose 0.47%.

Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA) rose 3.90% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Strauss Group (TASE: STRS) rose 2.09% and OPC Energy (TASE: OPCE) rose 1.76%.

