search
Front > TASE report

Mon: Tower leads TASE lower

10 Mar, 2025 18:19
שלח תגובה במיילGlobes correspondent

Chip companies Tower, Camtek and Nova led the declines today as Ormat bucked the market.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.65% to 2,477.59 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.86% to 2,527.23 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 1.73% to 458.31 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.06% to 399.91 points. Turnover totaled NIS 2.86 billion in equities and NIS 4.09 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate up 0.443% from Friday, at NIS 3.628/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.375% higher at NIS 3.937/€.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM) fell 5.65% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Nova Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI) fell 2.07%, and Camtek (Nasdaq: CAMT; TASE: CAMT) fell 4.53%. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 3.30% and Delek Group (TASE: DELKG) fell 2.33%.

Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) led the market today, falling 0.58% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 0.37% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 0.27%. Mizrahi Tefahot Bank rose 0.35% and First International Bank of Israel (TASE:FTIN1; FTIN5) rose 0.47%.

Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA) rose 3.90% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Strauss Group (TASE: STRS) rose 2.09% and OPC Energy (TASE: OPCE) rose 1.76%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on March 10, 2025.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2025.

Twitter Facebook Linkedin RSS Newsletters גלובס Israel Business Conference 2018