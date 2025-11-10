search
Mon: Tower leads strong TASE gains

10 Nov, 2025 18:25
Tower soared following strong third quarter results but another chip company Camtek led the declines.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 1.13% to 3,372.40 points, the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 1.09% to 3,428.81 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.77% to 595.74 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.02% to 418.10 points. Turnover totalled NIS 3.44 billion in equities and NIS 6.13 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 1.072% lower from Friday, at NIS 3.23/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.794% lower, at NIS 3.736/€.

Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) led the market today, rising 0.45% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 0.37%, and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank rose 1.55%.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM) rose 13.62% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today, after posting strong third quarter results. Phoenix Financial (TASE: PHOE) rose 2.37%, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 0.99% and Bezeq Israel Telecommunications Company Ltd. (TASE:BZEQ rose 1.19%.

Camtek (Nasdaq: CAMT; TASE: CAMT) fell 5.95% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Delek Group (TASE: DELKG) fell 1.15% and its Mediterranean energy exploration and production unit NewMed Energy (TASE: NWMD) fell 3.17%.

