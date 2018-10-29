search
Mon: Main indices climb despite crumbling Tower

29 Oct, 2018 18:06
Tower Semiconductor plummeted today on poor results, but strong rises elsewhere saw the main indices edge ahead.

The main indices on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.12%, to 1,571.05 points and the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.17%, to 1,422.80 points. The BlueTech Global Index fell 0.06%, to 373.55 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.05%, to 345.91 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.47 billion in equities and NIS 3.26 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.08% higher, at NIS 3.7040/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.13% higher, at NIS 4.2158/€.

Tower Semiconductor, which released disappointing results and lowered guidance today, plummeted 18.41% by the close. Israel Chemicals rose 1.44%; Bank Hapoalim rose 0.80%; Bank Leumi rose 0.74%; and Teva rose 1.85%.

Notable advancers were Bezeq parent company B Communications, which rose 6.74% (Bezeq itself rose 2.59%); Hadera Paper, which reported good third quarter results today, with revenue up 6.4% year-on-year to NIS 431 million and net profit up 25% to NIS 20 million, and whose share price rose 4.67%; Opko Health, up 4.24%; and Partner Communications, up 2.54%.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange will be closed tomorrow (Tuesday), which is a vacation day for Israel's local government elections.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on October 29, 2018

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2018

