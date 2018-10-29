Mon: Main indices climb despite crumbling Tower

The main indices on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.12%, to 1,571.05 points and the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.17%, to 1,422.80 points. The BlueTech Global Index fell 0.06%, to 373.55 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.05%, to 345.91 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.47 billion in equities and NIS 3.26 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.08% higher, at NIS 3.7040/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.13% higher, at NIS 4.2158/€.

Tower Semiconductor, which released disappointing results and lowered guidance today, plummeted 18.41% by the close. Israel Chemicals rose 1.44%; Bank Hapoalim rose 0.80%; Bank Leumi rose 0.74%; and Teva rose 1.85%.

Notable advancers were Bezeq parent company B Communications, which rose 6.74% (Bezeq itself rose 2.59%); Hadera Paper, which reported good third quarter results today, with revenue up 6.4% year-on-year to NIS 431 million and net profit up 25% to NIS 20 million, and whose share price rose 4.67%; Opko Health, up 4.24%; and Partner Communications, up 2.54%.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange will be closed tomorrow (Tuesday), which is a vacation day for Israel's local government elections.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on October 29, 2018

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2018