Mon: Tower tumbles on flat TASE

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange was flat today, reopening after the Rosh Hashanah holiday. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.09%, to 1,843 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index was unchanged at 1,865.69 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.30% to 375.60 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.21% to 371.56 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.30 billion in equities and NIS 3.75 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate down 0.026% from Friday, at NIS 3.825/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.606% lower at NIS 4.081/€

Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) led the market today, rising 0.43% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 0.15%, Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 0.25% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank rose 1.75%.

NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) rose 4.44% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 0.72% and Melisron Ltd. (TASE: MLSN) rose 1.40%.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM) fell 5.12% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Shikun & Binui Holdings Ltd. (TASE: SKBN) fell 2.40% and Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI) fell 1.94%. ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 1.05% and parent company Israel Corp. (TASE: ILCO) fell 2.05%.

