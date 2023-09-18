search
Mon: Tower tumbles on flat TASE

18 Sep, 2023 19:27
Tower and Nova led the declines today but NICE Systems rose strongly.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange was flat today, reopening after the Rosh Hashanah holiday. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.09%, to 1,843 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index was unchanged at 1,865.69 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.30% to 375.60 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.21% to 371.56 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.30 billion in equities and NIS 3.75 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate down 0.026% from Friday, at NIS 3.825/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.606% lower at NIS 4.081/€

Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) led the market today, rising 0.43% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 0.15%, Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 0.25% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank rose 1.75%.

NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) rose 4.44% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 0.72% and Melisron Ltd. (TASE: MLSN) rose 1.40%.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM) fell 5.12% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Shikun & Binui Holdings Ltd. (TASE: SKBN) fell 2.40% and Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI) fell 1.94%. ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 1.05% and parent company Israel Corp. (TASE: ILCO) fell 2.05%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on September 18, 2023.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2023.

