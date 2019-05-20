search
Mon: Trade war escalation drags TASE down

20 May, 2019 19:15
Israel Chemicals and Tower both fell but Melisron and Azrieli bucked the market.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.70% to 1,561.42 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.68% to 1,443.81 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.72% to 365.17 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.11% to 357.08 points. Trading turnover was NIS 1.05 billion.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate down 0.056% today at NIS 3.573/$ from Friday, and set the shekel-euro rate down 0.213% at 3.987/€.

On the market, Israel Chemicals (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 2.05% and parent company Israel Corporation (TASE: ILCO) fell 2.93%. LivePerson Inc. (Nasdaq: LPSN); TASE: LPSN) fell 3.97% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index and Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE: TSEM) fell 2.55%. Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) fell 1.09%, Cellcom Israel Ltd. (NYSE:CEL; TASE:CEL) fell 2.72%, NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) fell 1.34% and Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) fell 1.49%.

Melisron Ltd. (TASE: MLSR) rose 3.42% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today and Azrieli Group Ltd. (TASE: AZRG) rose 1.19%. Strauss Group Ltd. (TASE:STRS) rose 2.02% and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 0.34%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on May 20, 2019

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2019

