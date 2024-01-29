Mon: Truce progress lifts TASE

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today following reports from Paris that Israel had agreed to a hostage release deal. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 1.07%, to 1,858.01 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.94% to 1,889.64 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.41% to 390.26 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.34% to 375.99 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.91 billion in equities and NIS 4.73 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate down 0.54% from Friday, at NIS 3.687/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.731% lower at NIS 3.992/€.

Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) led the market today, rising 1.22% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 0.38% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 1.69%. Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE: MZTF) rose 2.29% and First International Bank of Israel (TASE:FTIN1; FTIN5) rose 2.43%.

Energix Renewable Energies (TASE: ENRG) rose 3.60% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today and Delek Group Ltd. (TASE:DLEKG) rose 2.51%.

ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 1.63% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today and Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA) fell 0.66%.

