Mon: Trump-Fed spat spooks TASE

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today in the wake of the US stock market after President Donald Trump's attack on Fed Chair Jerome Powell spooked Wall Street. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 1.23% to 2,461.08 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 1.52% to 2,499.72 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 1.51% to 434.73 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.17% to 398.33 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.29 billion in equities and NIS 2.34 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate up 0.027% from Friday, at NIS 3.692/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 1.467% higher at NIS 4.260/€.

Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) led the market today, falling 2.41% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Mizrahi Tefahot Bank fell 1.30%, Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 2.06% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 1.40%.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 3.80% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) fell 0.89% and NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) fell 1.51%. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM) fell 1.30%, Camtek (Nasdaq: CAMT; TASE: CAMT) fell 3.51% and Nova Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI) fell 2.18%.

ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 2.07% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA) fell 0.95%, Fattal Holdings (TASE: FTAL) fell 1.50% and Energix Renewable Energies (TASE: ENGR) fell 1.73%.

