Mon: Trump tariff threats spook world markets

3 Feb, 2025 19:13
Globes correspondent

Sapiens and Energean led the declines today as Tower Semiconductor led the gains.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today following US president Trump's tariff threats which caused declines on all the world's markets. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.36% to 2,449.01 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.34% to 2,501.86 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.81% to 473.64 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.11% to 397.61 points. Turnover totaled NIS 2.53 billion in equities and NIS 3.82 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate up 0.895% from Friday, at NIS 3.609/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.21% lower at NIS 3.701/€.

Sapiens International NV (Nasdaq: SPNS; TASE: SPNS) fell 4.94% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Energean plc (LSE: ENOG; TASE: ENOG) fell 3.03% and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA fell 0.49%. Camtek (Nasdaq: CAMT; TASE: CAMT) fell 2.73%, and Nova Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI) fell 0.77%. NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) fell 1.87% and ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 1.65%.

Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) led the market today, rising 0.04% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM) rose 1.73% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Bezeq Israel Telecommunications Company Ltd. (TASE:BZEQ rose 1.19% and Shufersal Ltd. (TASE:SAE) rose 1.28%.

Outside of the Tel Aviv 35 Index Tamar Petroleum (TASE: TMRP) rose 6.93%.

