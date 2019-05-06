Mon: US-China trade tensions drag TASE down

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.98% to 1,574.42 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.87% to 1,448.68 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.93% to 375.65 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.20% to 356.66 points. Trading turnover was NIS 1.06 billion.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate down 0.278% today at NIS 3.591/$ from Friday, and set the shekel-euro rate up 0.052% at 4.021/€.

On the market, Paz Oil Company Ltd. (TASE:PZOL) fell 2.26% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 2.02%, Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) fell 1.68% and NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) fell 1.06%.Israel Chemicals (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 1.68% and parent company Israel Corporation (TASE: ILCO) fell 1.38%.

Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 1.11% on the day's biggest trading turnover, Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) fell 1.58%, Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 0.87% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) fell 0.77%.

Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) rose 2.05% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today and Partner Communications Ltd. (Nasdaq: PTNR; TASE: PTNR) rose 1.35%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on May 6, 2019

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2019