Mon: Vaccine breakthrough fuels strong TASE gains

9 Nov, 2020 18:41
Real estate companies Melisron and Mivne led the market higher today while Shufersal and Bezeq led the declines.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE) rose strongly today for the sixth straight session as positive results to Pfizer's Phase III Covid-19 vaccine trial were added to the "Biden bounce" The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 3.20%, to 1,422.64 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 2.97%, to 1,465.06 points; but the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.86%, to 501.47 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.37%, to 358.52 points. Turnover totaled NIS 3.41 billion in equities and NIS 5.28 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel 0.474% lower from Friday at NIS 3.361/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.177% lower at NIS 3.996/€.

On the market, Melisron Ltd. (TASE: MLSR) rose 15.45% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Mivne Real Estate (TASE: MVNE) rose 12.72% and Azrieli Group Ltd. (TASE: AZRG) rose 9.55%. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 3.32%.

Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 5.22% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 3.71%, Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 4.39% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) rose 4.27%.

LivePerson Inc. (Nasdaq: LPSN); TASE: LPSN) fell 12.59% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) fell 9.40%, Shufersal Ltd. (TASE:SAE) fell 6.37%, Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) fell 3.92% and NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) fell 0.84%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on November 9, 2020

