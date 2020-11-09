Mon: Vaccine breakthrough fuels strong TASE gains

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE) rose strongly today for the sixth straight session as positive results to Pfizer's Phase III Covid-19 vaccine trial were added to the "Biden bounce" The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 3.20%, to 1,422.64 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 2.97%, to 1,465.06 points; but the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.86%, to 501.47 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.37%, to 358.52 points. Turnover totaled NIS 3.41 billion in equities and NIS 5.28 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel 0.474% lower from Friday at NIS 3.361/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.177% lower at NIS 3.996/€.

On the market, Melisron Ltd. (TASE: MLSR) rose 15.45% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Mivne Real Estate (TASE: MVNE) rose 12.72% and Azrieli Group Ltd. (TASE: AZRG) rose 9.55%. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 3.32%.

Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 5.22% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 3.71%, Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 4.39% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) rose 4.27%.

LivePerson Inc. (Nasdaq: LPSN); TASE: LPSN) fell 12.59% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) fell 9.40%, Shufersal Ltd. (TASE:SAE) fell 6.37%, Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) fell 3.92% and NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) fell 0.84%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on November 9, 2020

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2020