Mon: Virus mutation spooks TASE

21 Dec, 2020 18:42
The big banks and Ormat, NICE and Teva led the market sharply lower today.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell sharply today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 2.35%, to 1,423.84 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 2.19%, to 1,486.18 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 1.30%, to 508.22 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.37%, to 363.62 points. Turnover totaled NIS 2.24 billion in equities and NIS 2.91 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.309% higher from Friday, at NIS 3.251/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.363% lower, at NIS 3.957/€.

On the market, Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA) fell 5.05% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 2.05% and Perrigo Company (NYSE:PRGO; TASE:PRGO) fell 2.44%. ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 2.05% and NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) fell 1.46%.

Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 2.56%, Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) fell 3.86%, Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 1.65% on the day's biggest trading turnover, and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) fell 2.58%.

Matrix IT Ltd. (TASE:MTRX) rose 1.83% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today and Sapiens International NV (Nasdaq: SPNS; TASE: SPNS) rose 0.63%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on December 21, 2020

