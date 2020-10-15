Morgan Stanley becomes party at interest in Gilat

US investment bank Morgan Stanley has become a party at interest in Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (Nasdaq: GILT; TASE: GILT), accrding to document filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Morgan Stanley disclosed ownership of 2,794,391 shares which gives it a 5% stake in the Israeli company. Gilat's major shareholders include FIMI Opportunity Funds, which has a 33.9% stake and Meir Shamir who has a 9.7% stake.

RELATED ARTICLES Gilat, Comtech agree deal cancellation

Earlier this month it was reported that the $577 million acquisition of Gilat by Comtech was canceled because of the Covid-19 pandemic, with the buyer paying Gilat $70 million compensation.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on October 15, 2020

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2020