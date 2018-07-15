Mortar fire from Gaza persists overnight

Despite the announcement from Hamas and Islamic Jihad that they would hold their fire in the south after a day of violence, sirens continued to sound last night in Israel settlements near the Gaza Strip border, as four mortar shells were detected aimed at target in Israel.

The IDF attacked and destroyed one mortar position, and a mortar shell fired towards Shaar Hanegev was intercepted by the Iron Dome system. There were no casualties.

After a situation review, the IDF decided that the education system and children's summer camps in communities near Gaza could operate as normal. 200 mortar shells and rockets were fired at border settlements and the town of Sderot yesterday.

The IDF responded to the fire from Gaza powerfully, bombing dozens of Hamas targets throughout the Gaza Strip, in the most intense action since Operation Protective Edge four years ago.

Israeli sources see the cease-fire declared by Hamas and Islamic Jihad as fragile. Shortly after the two organizations made their announcement, following intervention by Egypt, a senior Israeli defense source said "only the facts on the ground will dictate our future response."

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on July 15, 2018

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2018