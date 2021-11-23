Mortgage taking maintains record levels in October

Israelis took NIS 10.7 billion worth of mortgages in September, less than in July and August, but still a very high figure, according to figures published by the Bank of Israel. Mortgages taken in October were 73% higher than in October 2020, although there were many holidays in October last year.

NIS 92 billion worth of mortgages have been taken in Israel in the first ten months of 2021 compared with NIS 78 billion in all of 2020, which was itself a record year.

The average mortgage taken last month was NIS 927,000 compared with NIS 790,000 in October 2020. The average mortgage taken by a person buying a home for investment was NIS 780,000 compared with NIS 740,000 in October 2020.

