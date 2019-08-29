Mortgage taking reaches another 4-year high

The Buyer Fixed Price Plan is bringing Israel's mortgage market to its highest point in the past four years. In addition to dominating the housing market by carrying out most of the deals in it, young couples are also boosting the mortgage market to its second highest level in the past decade and one of its highest-ever levels. Figures for July published today by the Bank of Israel show that mortgages totaling NIS 6.7 billion were taken in July, 11% more than in June and 14% more than in July 2018 - the highest figure since August 2015.

"The increase in mortgages since the beginning of the year was affected primarily by housing market developments, above all the increase in purchase of first homes, especially new homes. Despite the increase in mortgages and a moderate rise in the loan to value ratio (LTV), at 27%, the ratio of housing credit to GDP in Israel remains low on an international scale, and the quality of the banks' mortgage portfolios remain high," the Bank of Israel's review stated. Nevertheless, as a result of the major involvement of young couples in mortgage portfolios, these loans constituted 60% or more of the apartment price.

