Moshe Hogeg suspected of huge cryptocurrency fraud

Moshe Hogeg, owner of the Beitar Jerusalem football club, was arrested this morning on suspicion of having taken part in a huge cryptocurrency fraud, together with seven other suspects. In addition, in the course of the investigation, further suspicions arose that Hogeg had committed sexual offences. One of the suspicions being examined is trafficking in women. The Rishon LeZion Magistrates Court lifted a gag order on naming Hogeg this afternoon.

According to the statement by the Israel Police, the suspects, each according to his share, pocketed tens of millions of shekels, while making false presentations to potential investors to induce them to invest in apparently profitable ventures. The investigation so far has given rise to suspicions of fraudulent receiving, theft by a company officer, conspiracy to commit a crime, offences under the Prevention of Money Laundering Law, and offences under the Tax Ordinance.

Presumption of innocence: Moshe Hogeg and the other people questioned in this case are suspects only, have not been convicted of any crime, and are entitled to the presumption of innocence.

