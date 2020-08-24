NICE Systems to raise up to $460m in convertible notes

Israeli enterprise software company NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) announced today that it is offering $400 million in convertible senior notes due 2025. The company also intends to grant to the initial purchasers of the convertible notes an option to purchase up to an additional $60 million of the convertible notes within a 13-day period of the initial closing date. The company intends to use the net proceeds of the offering for general corporate purposes, which may include repayment of our outstanding term loan under our credit agreement at or prior to maturity in December 2021.

