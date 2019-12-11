NICE Systems wins Indian, Taiwanese deals

NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) has announced that a leading multinational telecommunications corporation has introduced NICE Robotic Process Automation (RPA) across its pan-India operations as part of a post-merger consolidation.

The Israeli company has also announced that the NICE Actimize autonomous financial crime management system has been selected by Taiwanese leasing and professional financial services company Chailese Holding Co. Ltd. for the implementation of an end-to-end anti money laundering compliance platform, which will increase effectiveness and proficiency.

No financial details were disclosed for either of the deals. NICE System's share price was up 0.98% on Nasdaq last night at $151.02, giving a market cap of $9.5 billion.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on December 11, 2019

