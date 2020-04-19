NICE expands home remote working platform

NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) cloud contact centers solutions unit NICE inContact has announced that its CXone@home platform has been expanded. The platform will now include the complete suite of workforce engagement and optimization (WFO) capabilities to ensure employees are productive while working from home.

NICE observes that many organizations that have shifted to work from home now face challenges of engaging and ensuring performance of their newly remote and dispersed workforce, while at the same time the nature and volume of the work is rapidly changing. These same organizations have requested CXone@home to help them deal with these challenges.

The fully integrated, enterprise-grade cloud platform provides contact centers flexibility, speed and the ability to manage costs with a superior alternative to on-premises systems not built for remote work. CXone@home can be up and running in 48 hours and is available with no commitment or contract and is free for 60 days. This next generation of CXone@home is a strong fit for businesses and government agencies to restore full contact center productivity in days.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on April 19, 2020

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2020