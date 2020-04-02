NICE teams with Zoom on remote working platform

NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) cloud contact center unit NiceinContact announced today that it has formed a partnership with Zoom Video Communications Inc. (Nasdaq: ZM) to create a video-first unified communications platform. NICE said that as both companies offer services which enable remote workers, the collaboration will address "rapidly changing customer needs and business continuity demands."

Zoom and NICE inContact will provide an integrated solution to quickly and productively enable remote employee collaboration and distributed virtual contact centers. NICE inContact says that the power of its CXone, which unifies best-in-class customer analytics, omnichannel routing, workforce optimization and automation and artificial intelligence on an Open Cloud Foundation, combined with Zoom’s innovative Zoom Phone offering, will enable a more efficient environment for employees, and better customer experiences and business results.

NICE inContact CEO Paul Jarman said, "Our customers are racing to transition employees to work from home or shifting work to employees in less affected regions to maintain business continuity. We are thrilled to partner with Zoom and proud that we’re providing a solution that enables remote collaboration and customer service."

NICE Systems, led by CEO Barak Eilam, is up 1.8% on Nasdaq at $143.31, giving a market cap of $9.1 billion.