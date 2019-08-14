NICE wins $137m US air traffic control deal

Israeli software solutions provider NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) will supply the US Federal Aviation Authority with air traffic control capabilities that will allow faster incident response and provide greater visibility into incident data, thus enhancing transportation safety.

The FAA chose NICE to support its rapidly evolving air traffic control requirements, awarding it a 10 year contract with a potential value of up to $137 million.

NICE EVP Chris Wooten said, “Millions of flyers rely upon the FAA daily to ensure their safety. In mission critical times of need, the FAA needs to be best positioned to act fast and respond smartly. We at NICE recognize the need of this important work and are ready to support the FAA as it improves incident related debriefing and investigations. We look forward to continuing our years of service in supporting the FAA.”

